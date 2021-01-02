Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,646 shares of company stock worth $28,954,217. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 255,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

