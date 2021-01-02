Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.87

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as high as $13.50. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter.

About Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

