PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $143,069.12 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $143,069.12 and approximately $936.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019023 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000953 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022902 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,449,897 coins and its circulating supply is 41,242,203 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

