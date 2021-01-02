Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $14.00 at Sidoti

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target boosted by Sidoti from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $343.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Perion Network by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 159,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

