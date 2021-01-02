Perlin (PERL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.02 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Perlin token can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Perlin has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $1.27 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00115282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00161393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00502001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00266909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018147 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.