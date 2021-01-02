Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45,495.20

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45,495.20 and traded as high as $45,550.00. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) shares last traded at $45,350.00, with a volume of 1,946 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £454.95 and its 200-day moving average is £451.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L)’s payout ratio is currently 20.89%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 51 shares of Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of £454.57 ($593.90) per share, for a total transaction of £23,183.07 ($30,288.83).

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) Company Profile (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

