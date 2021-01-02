Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Perspecta posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.08. 661,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,527. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

