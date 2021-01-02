Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.08

Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.08 and traded as high as $32.50. Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 8,835,808 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.