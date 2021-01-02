PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.14

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and traded as high as $23.00. PFB Co. (PFB.TO) shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 2,901 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on PFB Co. (PFB.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$152.93 million and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.57.

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$41.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PFB Co. will post 2.4399999 earnings per share for the current year.

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PFB)

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

