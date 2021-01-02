Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.87.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

