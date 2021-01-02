Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.76.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,112. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $113.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.