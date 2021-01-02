Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) fell 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.26. 5,860,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 3,412,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 14.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 445.58% and a negative net margin of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Phunware by 6,293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

