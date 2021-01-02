Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 20th

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Physicians Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Physicians Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 287.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DOC shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

