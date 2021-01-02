Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Million

Brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to announce sales of $3.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.95 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.50 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $41.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.00% and a negative net margin of 25.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of PIRS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 377,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,610. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 942,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 162,209 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 678,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 170,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 221,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

