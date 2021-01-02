Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading Down 1%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.77. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

About Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

