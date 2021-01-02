PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Cap of $517,277.10

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. PIXEL has a market cap of $517,277.10 and $3.10 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,708.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.05 or 0.01091607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00229950 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

