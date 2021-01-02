Pizza Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Pizza has a market cap of $535,875.16 and approximately $115.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Pizza token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014716 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin.

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

