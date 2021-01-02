Polis Hits Market Capitalization of $11.03 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00003396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $11.03 million and $48,055.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

