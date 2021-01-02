Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch.com, Inc operates an online platform that connects homeowners with local home repair services. The company also facilitates customers to arrange set-up and installation for purchased goods through overstock e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers Service Attach, a tool that enables overstock customers to add installation or assembly services to online shopping carts.

