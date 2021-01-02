Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.71. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 2,620,189 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 124.77% and a negative net margin of 1,902.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 32,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

