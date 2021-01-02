Premier Veterinary Group plc (PVG.L) (LON:PVG) Shares Up 2.6%

Premier Veterinary Group plc (PVG.L) (LON:PVG)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.78 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.76 ($0.19). 181,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 643% from the average session volume of 24,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.39 ($0.19).

The firm has a market cap of £2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.46.

Premier Veterinary Group plc (PVG.L) Company Profile (LON:PVG)

Premier Veterinary Group plc provides various services to third party veterinary practices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Germany. It offers Premier Pet Care Plan, a structured preventative healthcare program for cats, dogs, and rabbits; and non-medical services to other veterinary practices.

