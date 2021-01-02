Privatix Achieves Market Cap of $66,307.21 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Privatix token can now be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $66,307.21 and $23,296.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Privatix has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00037828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00262812 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $614.85 or 0.01900711 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

