ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 15.66% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

