ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) Trading Up 0.5%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV)’s stock price were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.81. Approximately 12,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,308,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,317,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

