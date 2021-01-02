Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Truist

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price increased by Truist from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSA. BidaskClub downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

PSA stock opened at $230.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.85. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

