PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Reaches $0.0041

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $822,814.94 and approximately $88,739.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00027592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00115871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00162218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00499677 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00268673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018267 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003273 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

