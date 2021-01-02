PumaPay Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. PumaPay has a market cap of $8.17 million and $76,609.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, HitBTC and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00037004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00257530 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00024572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.16 or 0.01956639 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinBene, CoinExchange, IDEX and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

