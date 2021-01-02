QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

About QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

