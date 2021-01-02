QLC Chain (QLC) Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Binance. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $394,805.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

