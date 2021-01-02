Qredit Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Qredit has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000881 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

