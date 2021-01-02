Qtum Price Reaches $2.21 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $215.53 million and approximately $291.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.21 or 0.00007393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,042,152 coins and its circulating supply is 97,522,732 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

