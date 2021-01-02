Quant Reaches Market Cap of $132.13 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Quant has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $132.13 million and $2.75 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.94 or 0.00033311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004297 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001410 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00019861 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004212 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002957 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

