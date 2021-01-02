QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 9.3% This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $36.06 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $20.33 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00272274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.87 or 0.01947071 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.43, $51.55, $50.98, $18.94, $33.94, $13.77, $24.68, $32.15, $10.39, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

