QunQun Price Hits $0.0021 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $20.33 and $50.98. QunQun has a market cap of $1.51 million and $157,186.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00037199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00261025 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00025250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $612.32 or 0.01852964 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $13.77, $7.50, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.