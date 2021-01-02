RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.07

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $11.00. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 9,159 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDCM. TheStreet cut shares of RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get RADCOM alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.84.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter worth $466,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.