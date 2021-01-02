RAMP Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. RAMP has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $343,054.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00167303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00509224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00276669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018413 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003281 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,819,129 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

