Ratecoin Market Cap Reaches $77,773.37 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $77,773.37 and approximately $40.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 145.8% higher against the dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001325 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.