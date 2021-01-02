Ravencoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.64 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Ravencoin has a market cap of $98.52 million and $10.64 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00037594 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00167108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00512089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007294 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,824,420,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

