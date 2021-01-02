Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Raymond James worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.89.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,307.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $95.67 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

