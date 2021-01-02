Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.63

Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $1.04. Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 415,476 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £5.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.37.

About Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

