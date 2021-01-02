Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms recently commented on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

RRGB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 471,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,383. The company has a market cap of $298.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

