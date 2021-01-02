Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company continues to benefit from a number of initiatives namely streamlining of operations, optimization of marketing initiatives, and renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements. Moreover, the company banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects. Also, it expects quick recovery in its Las Vegas operations. Currently, the company has ample liquidity to tide over the coronavirus pandemic for some time. Also, it continues with the phased reopening program subjected to state-mandated occupancy and social-distancing protocols. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.85.

RRR stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

