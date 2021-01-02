reflect.finance Market Capitalization Reaches $9.62 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $1.17 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00167108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00512089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00270754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018525 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

