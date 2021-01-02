Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $128.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Regal Beloit's shares have outperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, it is likely to benefit from business-restructuring initiatives, reorganization actions (80/20), cost-saving measures and supply-chain efforts. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders handsomely boosts its strength. For fourth-quarter 2020, the company predicts earnings of $1.46-$1.66 per share, reflecting 25% (at the mid-point) growth year over year. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for 2020 and 2021. However, its exposure to international markets and persistent forex woes as well as adverse impacts of divestitures remain concerning. Also, seasonality is expected to impact the company’s heating, ventilation, air conditioning (“HVAC”) and pump businesses in fourth-quarter 2020.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBC. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.88.

RBC opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $124.82.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 14.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth about $612,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 23.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 94.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth about $711,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

