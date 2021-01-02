Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REKR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $133,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $962,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

