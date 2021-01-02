Remme Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $248,260.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Remme has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, DEx.top, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00037815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00269088 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $610.81 or 0.01913171 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit, Tidex, Gate.io and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

