Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.92

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $5.35. Renren shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 68,590 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

