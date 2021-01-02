Reviewing Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPD) and The Competition

Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATBPD) is one of 780 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Antibe Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Antibe Therapeutics Competitors 7639 20664 38893 1593 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 32.37%. Given Antibe Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antibe Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -176.23% -106.91% Antibe Therapeutics Competitors -3,650.82% -191.65% -31.85%

Volatility and Risk

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million -$14.54 million -6.20 Antibe Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $219.58 million -3.29

Antibe Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Antibe Therapeutics. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics peers beat Antibe Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.