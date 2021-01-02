Reviewing Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) & Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cerro Grande Mining and Great Panther Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Panther Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Great Panther Mining has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 222.69%. Given Great Panther Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Panther Mining is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of -4.26, meaning that its stock price is 526% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Great Panther Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -105.09% Great Panther Mining -16.04% 33.61% 10.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Great Panther Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Great Panther Mining $198.65 million 1.52 -$91.02 million ($0.19) -4.49

Cerro Grande Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Panther Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Great Panther Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats Cerro Grande Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo project. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Providencia, Chile.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

