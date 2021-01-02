Reviewing Ise Blu Equity (OTCMKTS:ISBL) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Ise Blu Equity (OTCMKTS:ISBL) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ise Blu Equity and Gaia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ise Blu Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gaia has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.00%. Given Gaia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than Ise Blu Equity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of Ise Blu Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Gaia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ise Blu Equity and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ise Blu Equity N/A N/A N/A Gaia -4.14% -3.79% -2.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ise Blu Equity and Gaia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ise Blu Equity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaia $53.98 million 3.51 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -9.98

Ise Blu Equity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaia.

Ise Blu Equity Company Profile

Ise Blu Equity Corp. operates in the consumer goods, entertainment, and technology sectors. The company engages in various entertainment, marketing, and new media services, including film production, development of a music label, distribution and marketing of independent music labels, artist management, social networking, acquisition and development of broadcast and broadcast material, and real estate acquisition, as well as sale and licensing of merchandise for apparel manufacturers. It also sells hand tools, hand held power tools, commercial construction equipment, and other consumer items, as well as wholesales gemstones and jewelry.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

